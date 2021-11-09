Everton keeping tabs on Monaco winger Aleksandr Golovin?
Monaco attacker Aleksandr Golovin is reportedly the subject of interest from Everton manager Rafael Benitez.
The Toffees have struggled under Benitez, with just two points from the last 15 Premier League matches.
The Merseyside outfit are understood to be open to strengthening their squad at the turn of the year, and The Times reports that Golovin has emerged as their top January transfer target.
The Russia international joined the Ligue 1 outfit from CSKA Moscow in 2018 following an impressive 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.
Golovin’s current contract is due to expire until the summer of 2024, therefore, it could take a sizeable fee to prize him away from Les Monegasques.
The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and registered three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.