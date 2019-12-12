Juventus preparing Emerson Palmieri approach?
December 12, 2019
Juventus will reportedly launch an approach for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri ahead of next summer’s transfer window, according to the Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport.
The Italian champions are determined to secure some cover for first-choice Alex Sandro, who picked up a right thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil.
As a result, The Old Lady will keep close tabs on the Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri’s situation ahead of the summer window.
The Italy international, who worked alongside Juve boss Maurizio Sarri during the last season – has previously featured for Palermo and Roma in Serie A.
Palmieri racked up 12 appearances in all competitions under Frank Lampard this season.