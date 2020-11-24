Leeds United consider loan deal for Dean Henderson?
Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants to secure a loan move amid interest from Leeds United and Brighton.
The England international has expressed his desire to secure a loan move to strengthen his chances of playing in the Euro 2020 campaign next summer.
The Sun is reporting that the 23-year-old stopper wants to complete a temporary move in the mid-season transfer window to nail down the regular spot in the England national squad.
Henderson needs to be playing regularly in order to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the European championship.
The Sun goes on to claim Bournemouth are interested in United’s second-choice shot-stopper but the player would rather remain in the Premier League.
Leeds and Brighton could look to sign the Englishman on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 season.
Henderson has been with the Old Trafford outfit since 2011 but the goalkeeper has only made three appearances for the Red Devils so far.