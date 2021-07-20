Liverpool closely monitoring 18-year-old midfielder
Liverpool are closely monitoring the rise of Chelsea teenager Lewis Bate.
The 18-year-old, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer, and the youngster is said to be in a stand-off with the European Champions over a new deal.
As a result, the Blues could opt to sell Bate this summer rather than letting him go for nothing in 2022, and a number of English clubs have supposedly been alerted to the situation.
According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the starlet, but West Ham United, Leeds United and Southampton are also said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during the summer.
Bate, who is yet to make his senior debut for Chelsea – has contributed six goals and five assists for the Blues at Under-18 level.