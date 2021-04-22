Liverpool identify Ousmane Dembele as replacement for Sadio Mane
Liverpool have identified Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as a replacement for Sadio Mane, according to Spanish media outlet Fichajes.
The Reds are ready to swoop for Dembele if Mane decides to leave the Merseyside outfit in this summer’s transfer window.
Mane has two years left to run on his contract at Anfield and the Senegal international hasn’t expressed a desire to leave the Premier League champions.
However, Fichajes claim that Liverpool wouldn’t stand in Mane’s way if the Senegal international did want to secure a move to Real Madrid.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would want to sign a top-class replacement for Mane if the 29-year-old forward was to leave Anfield.
Liverpool could “break the bank” to sign Dembele to strengthen their attacking options should Mane leave.
The Frenchman has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2022.