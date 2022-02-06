Liverpool plotting move for Paulo Dybala

February 6, 2022

Liverpool allegedly interested in signing Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

Plenty of Premier League clubs have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old attacker this summer, although it’s expected that he will come to an agreement with the Bianconeri over a new deal.

That has not stopped the Merseyside outfit from registering their interest in the Argentine, according to The Mirror, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s long-term futures at Anfield still uncertain.

The report goes on to claim that Dybala had an agreement in place over a new contract with the Serie A giants, but discussions have since ceased after the club altered the terms of his deal.

Dybala has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 23 appearances for Juve this season.

