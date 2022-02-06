Liverpool plotting move for Paulo Dybala
Liverpool allegedly interested in signing Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.
Plenty of Premier League clubs have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the 28-year-old attacker this summer, although it’s expected that he will come to an agreement with the Bianconeri over a new deal.
That has not stopped the Merseyside outfit from registering their interest in the Argentine, according to The Mirror, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s long-term futures at Anfield still uncertain.
The report goes on to claim that Dybala had an agreement in place over a new contract with the Serie A giants, but discussions have since ceased after the club altered the terms of his deal.
Dybala has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 23 appearances for Juve this season.