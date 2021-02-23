Liverpool still keen on signing Ben White

| February 23, 2021 | Brighton & Hove Albion, England, English Premier League, Liverpool | No Comments

Liverpool are still interested in landing the signature of defender Ben White from Brighton, a report from Football Insider.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp “hugely impressed” by the 23-year-old following his impressive performances in Brighton’s 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.

The reigning Premier League champions have been keeping a close eye on the Englishman’s development over the past two seasons since the start of his loan spell at Leeds United.

The centre-back has made 23 appearances for the Seagulls in the Premier League this term.

He established himself as a promising defender during his season-long loan stint at Elland Road last term.

Liverpool lost 2-0 to Everton at Anfield on Saturday night.

Comments

comments

Show Buttons
Hide Buttons