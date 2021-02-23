Liverpool still keen on signing Ben White
Liverpool are still interested in landing the signature of defender Ben White from Brighton, a report from Football Insider.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp “hugely impressed” by the 23-year-old following his impressive performances in Brighton’s 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.
The reigning Premier League champions have been keeping a close eye on the Englishman’s development over the past two seasons since the start of his loan spell at Leeds United.
The centre-back has made 23 appearances for the Seagulls in the Premier League this term.
He established himself as a promising defender during his season-long loan stint at Elland Road last term.
