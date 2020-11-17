Liverpool to rival Everton for Gleison Bremer?
Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.
The Reds are set to compete with local rivals Everton for the 23-year-old defender.
The Liverpool Echo claims that the Premier League champions are desperate to sign a new centre-back to bolster their leaky defence after losing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to long-term injury.
The report adds that Jurgen Klopp’s side have a depleted defensive line and that the Merseyside giants will need to reinforce their defensive squad at the earliest available opportunity to have any chance of retaining their silverware.
Bremer moved to Torino from Atletico Mineiro in 2018.
The centre-back has scored six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.