Man United earmark Samuel Umtiti as an alternative for Raphael Varane
Manchester United could reportedly pursue Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti if they fail to land Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.
The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, and Varane has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford.
However, according to the Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side view Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti as a potential alternative if they are unable to sign Varane.
The report adds that Umtiti is likely to be available for transfer this summer, having missed a lot of action this season due to a knee problem, appearing on just 14 occasions in all competitions for the Catalan giants.
Meanwhile, the defending Premier League champions Liverpool are also thought to be weighing up moves for the 27-year-old France international this summer.