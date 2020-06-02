Man United extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal
Manchester United have reached an agreement to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal until January 31, 2021.
The Nigeria international initially joined the Red Devils from Greenland in January and has scored four goals in eight appearances across all competitions prior to the suspension due to the coronavirus.
Ighalo’s initial loan deal was set to expire on May 31 and Man united head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thanked Shanghai Shenhua for allowing the African to remain in Premier League longer than previously agreed.
https://twitter.com/ighalojude/status/1267370954256191489
The 30-year-old will see his contract at Shenhua expire at the end of December 2022 and the striker will be expected to sign a contract offer until the end of 2024 worth £400,000-a-week.
Ighalo will now miss the 2020 Chinese Super League campaign, which is scheduled to get underway in June.
Premier League is all set to return to action from June 17.