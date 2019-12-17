Man United join race to sign Serie A star Dries Mertens
Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, as cited by The Daily Mail.
The Red Devils are interested in a deal to sign the Belgian international at the end of the season, including Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.
The report adds that United have contacted Mertens’s representatives to discuss a potential swoop ahead of the expiration of his current contract at Naples.
The 32-year-old is likely to leave the Serie A giants at the end of the campaign on a free transfer.
Napoli could accelerate Mertens’ departure if Partenopei make a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.