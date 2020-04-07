Man United lining up swoop for David Brooks

Manchester United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the Wales international evolving situation at Dean Court ahead of a potential summer move.

United have been put on red alert by the suggestion that the Cherries could be willing to sell the attacking midfielder this summer.

The 20-time English champions have been watching Brooks for some time, with a view to a potential bid for the playmaker.

The report adds that the Cherries could sell Brooks this summer to increase Eddie Howe’s transfer war-chest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Brooks has contributed seven goals and five assists for the Cherries in the 2018-19 Premier League season but the Welshman has been sidelined for the current campaign with an ankle injury.

