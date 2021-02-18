Man United set sights on signing Andre Silva
Manchester United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva as one of the top targets for the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old has been in impressive form during the 2020-21 campaign, netting 19 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.
Manchester United are thought to be keen to bring a new striker to the club, and according to the Sky Deutschland, the Red Devils have identified Silva as a possible acquisition.
The Portugal international also has an impressive record at international level, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions in 37 appearances.
Silva has a contract with his German club until the summer of 2023.