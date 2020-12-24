Man United to beat Barca to highly-rated teenager?
December 24, 2020
Manchester United are reportedly in discussions with Rapid Vienna over a potential move for Yusuf Demir.
The 17-year-old forward has made 23 first-team appearances for the Austrian outfit, contributing four goals and three assists in the process.
Demir’s agent was recently pictured in Barcelona, speculations emerge that the Spanish club are firmly in the race for the Austrian youth international, who has also been linked with Ajax.
According to Kronen Zeitung, there is serious interest from the Catalans, but Man United are also in the race for the teenager’s signature.
The attacker is contacted to Vienna until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Demir has scored once and provided two assists in 10 Austrian top flight this term.