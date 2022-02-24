Manchester City favourites to sign Erling Braut Haaland?
February 24, 2022
Manchester City have got themselves in pole position in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.
According to Cadena Ser, the English champions are most likely to make a move for the 21-year-old forward, whose release clause in his contract becomes active in the summer.
The report adds that Real Madrid also remains a realistic destination for the Norwegian, who will not be short of opportunities to move to a bigger club.
Los Blancos would allegedly prefer the youngster to spend another 12 months at the Westfalenstadion before moving to the Spanish capital in 2023.
Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances in all competition for Borussia Dortmund.