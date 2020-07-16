Man United set to beat Liverpool to signing of highly-rated midfielder Thiago Alcantara
Manchester United are reportedly keen to edge out Liverpool in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
With just a year left to run on his contract, the Spain international is said to be keen on accepting a new challenge elsewhere during the summer transfer window.
Earlier this month, the Premier League champions Liverpool have been regarded as the No. 1 favourites for the 29-year-old midfielder, who could be available in the region of £30m.
However, according to Sport, Manchester United have entered pole position for the former Barcelona man’s signature.
Thiago is ‘about to leave Bayern Munich and sign for Manchester United’, according to Sport.
Hard to believe this one, mainly because this gets mentioned in a report about Rafinha. #MUFC#FCB pic.twitter.com/nS02OUTmxf
Although United are not short of options in the middle of the pitch, the Red Devils may jump at the opportunity to sign the midfielder for a cut-price fee.
Alcantara has won seven Bundesliga titles with the Bavarians but now appears to be looking somewhere else to build his career.