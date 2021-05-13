Manchester United considering summer move for Cristian Romero
Atalanta defender Cristian Romero has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.
The Red Devils are expected to sign a new centre-back to the club in the summer transfer window, and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is still believed to be an option for the Mancunian giants.
However, according to Sky Sports News, Romero has emerged as a transfer target for United, who are impressed by his performances for Atalanta BC during the 2020-21 campaign.
The 23-year-old defender is only on loan at Atalanta from Juventus, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will allegedly make the move permanent for around €25m this summer.
Atalanta BC are then said to be open to selling the Argentine for a fee in the region of €40m, with the Old Trafford outfit keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding the centre-back.
Romero has scored three goals and provided five assists in 39 outings for Atalanta this season.