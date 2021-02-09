Manchester United want RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate?

February 9, 2021

RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are rumoured to be ready to spend big on a new defender to partner Harry Maguire ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Dayot Upamecano, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raphael Varane have regularly been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but The Independent reports that Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may now move for Konate in a big-money swoop.

However, Chelsea and Liverpool are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old, who has spent four seasons in Die Roten Bullen’s first team.

The Frenchman has made 12 appearances for the German outfit in all competitions this term.

