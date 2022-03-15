Newcastle United weighing up move for Kalvin Phillips
Newcastle United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to a report.
The England international was unable to nail down a regular spot due to an injury-plagued season so far, having made 12 Premier League appearances throughout this campaign.
The 26-year-old midfielder thrived last year, which saw him become a key figure of Gareth Southgate’s plans during Euro 2020.
According to the Daily Mail, The Magpies are interested in signing Phillips, and it is believed that the playmaker will exit Elland Road at the end of the season, with plenty of interest in him.
Leeds United rebuffed attempts from West Ham United during the January transfer window, but Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the Englishman.
Both Liverpool and Manchester United are also thought to be weighing up move for Phillips, who is contacted to the Whites until 2022.