Paris Saint-Germain set sights on Benjamin Mendy
March 4, 2021 | English Premier League, France, Ligue 1, Manchester City, Paris St Germain
Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring developments surrounding Benjamin Mendy’s future at Manchester City.
The 26-year-old defender is struggling for game time at Etihad Stadium, with just six appearances in the Premier League this season.
Having fallen out of favour, the left-back has not played a single minute of Premier League football in 2021, with that said, his future remains uncertain.
According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the player’s developments.
PSG currently have Layvin Kurzawa and Mitchel Bakker in their ranks, but Mendy could supposedly be tempted by a return to his homeland.
The Frenchman will see his contract at the Etihad expire in 2023.