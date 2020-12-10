Rangers could sign Billy Gilmour on loan
Rangers have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on loan when the transfer window reopens in January.
The 19-year-old midfielder made his first start of the 2020-21 season against FC Krasnodar on Tuesday night, playing the full 90 minutes of the Champions League encounter.
The Scott could face a battle to secure regular berth under Frank Lampard this term, though, and according to The Scottish Sun, The Gers are eyeing a loan move at the beginning of 2021.
The report adds that a switch to Ibrox Stadium in the midway point of the campaign could help Gilmour secure a spot in the national squad for next summer’s European Championships.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hailed Gilmour following his impressive display against Krasnodar on Tuesday night.