Real Madrid identify Romelu Lukaku as replacement for Karim Benzema
Real Madrid have reportedly identified Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema.
Lukaku, 27, has enjoyed a terrific 2019-20 campaign for Nerazzurri, finding the back of the net on 33 occasions in 50 appearances, having arrived from Manchester United last summer.
According to Le 10 Sport via Mail, the Belgian’s stunning performances has caught the attention of Los Blancos, who are preparing for life after Benzema.
The 32-year-old forward has contributed 27 goals and 11 assists during the last term, but the France international will be 33 later this year and his contract at the Bernabeu expire at the end of 2021-22 season.
The report adds the Spanish champions could move for Lukaku if they are unable to sign either of their top targets Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.
Lukaku has helped the Italian club reach this season’s Europa League final by scoring six goals in five appearances in the competition.