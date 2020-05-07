Real Madrid lining up £52m move for Julian Brandt
Real Madrid have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Borussia Dortmund forward Julian Brandt in this summer’s transfer window.
The German international, who joined Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, has been in sensational form this term, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in 33 appearances, in addition to contributing eight assists.
According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are interested in signing the 24-year-old attacker when the summer window eventually opens as Zinedine Zidane looks to bolster his attack.
The report adds that Lucien Favre’s side have placed a €60m valuation on the striker, which Madrid would be required to meet in order to acquire his services this summer.
Brandt has played in different positions for the Bundesliga outfit this season, although the winger has largely operated as a central attacker.
Los Blancos, meanwhile, could allegedly battle the league rivals Barcelona for the signature of Herculano Nabian ahead of the new campaign.