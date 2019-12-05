Report – West Ham lead race to sign Milan midfielder Franck Kessie
West Ham United are leading Wolverhampton Wanderers in the battle to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to Italian outlet Milan Live.
The 22-year-old has been long linked with a move to Wolves despite remaining the first choice for Rossoneri this season.
He has only just joined Milan on a permanent deal in the summer, after an initial two-year loan spell from Atalanta.
West Ham United have joined the race to sign the Ivory Coast international – who has scored 13 times in red and black stripes.
The report claims that the Hammers’ interest in the Ivorian is firming up and a January bid for the tough-tackling midfielder is ‘certainly’ a possibility.
It is believed the midfielder will be sold by Milan if a fee of £25.6million is tabled by any parties – as early as January.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side need a central midfielder just like Kessie and at £25million, he is a cheap option.
Kessie racked up 108 appearances for Milan.