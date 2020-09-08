Report – Wolves close in on Porto youngster Vitor Ferreira
Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the verge of finalising a loan deal for FC Porto youngster Vitor Ferreira.
The 20-year-old midfielder, who enjoyed a terrific breakthrough season with the Primeira Liga champions, is due to join the West Midlands after completing international duty with Portugal Under-21.
According to Sky Sports News, the youngster has agreed a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent for the 2020-21 campaign.
The report adds that the deal also includes an option to buy the Portuguese for €20m and the midfielder is expected to travel to Molineux after completing international duty.
Wolves have also signed Porto’s Fabio Silva and the Brazilian defender Fernando Marcal from Lyon ahead of the new campaign.
Ferreira has a contract at Porto until the summer of 2024.