Tottenham Hotspur frontrunners to sign Alex Scott
Tottenham Hotspur have got themselves in pole position in the race for Bristol City youngster Alex Scott in the summer.
Spurs head coach Antonio Conte will likely be given licence to improve his squad later in 2022.
Although high-profile additions are more likely to join the north Londoners, and it appears that the Lilywhites are assessing their options in the Championship.
According to London World, Tottenham are showing an interest in signing the 18-year-old, who has impressed in the Championship this campaign.
The teenager has scored three goals and provided two assists in 28 league appearances during 2021-22.
West Ham United and Everton are also thought to be weighing up a move for the Englishman, who has a contract at Ashton Gate until 2025.