Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Anthony Martial?
Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as rumoured suitors for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
The Red Devils are understood to offload the 25-year-old this summer, in order to raise funds for their transfer budget.
According to the Daily Star, the 20-time English champions have placed a £50m price tag on the France international and Spurs are interested to match this valuation and enter negotiations.
The report adds, however, that Martial’s £250,000-a-week wages could be a huge hurdle and the North Londoners have no intention of making the Frenchman the club’s highest earner.
The frontman still has three years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could potentially use Martial in a player-plus-cash offer to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane, though chairman Daniel Levy is likely to reject such a proposal.
Martial racked up 258 appearances for United since arriving from Monaco in 2015, contributing 78 goals and 50 assists.