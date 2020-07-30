Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in Porto midfielder Luis Diaz?
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Porto midfielder Luis Diaz as a potential transfer target.
Having secured the Europa League football on the final day draw at Crystal Palace, The north London club will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
According to Record, the Colombia international is another creative winger who has been placed on Jose Mourinho’s shortlist.
The 23-year-old attacker has enjoyed a terrific breakthrough season at Porto, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions, in addition to contributing 7 assists.
The report adds that Spurs are prepared to make an approach for the Colombian, who is valued in excess of £12.5million.
Although regarded as a key player at the Portuguese outfit, the winger may be allowed to leave for the right price.