Tottenham lining up Jerome Boateng move?
Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.
The Germany international is now in the final year of his contract at Allianz Arena but has nevertheless played an integral part in the early stages of the new campaign, starting six of the Bavarians’ seven top flight matches.
However, the 32-year-old defender was linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants over the summer and his future at Der FCB is still uncertain, with the centre-back reportedly refusing to begin talks over a new deal.
According to Bild, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Boateng’s future, and manager Jose Mourinho has earmarked the German as an ideal signing.
Boateng has already played in the English Premier League with Manchester City during 2010-11 campaign, where he spent just one season before leaving for the Bavarians.
Since then, the centre-back has gone on to score nine goals in 333 matches across all competitions.