Tottenham to rival Arsenal for Dries Mertens?
Arsenal reportedly face fresh competition from North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Napoli forward Dries Mertens during this summer’s transfer window.
The 33-year-old signed a new deal with Partenopei last June, and he has been a regular during the current campaign, clocking up 30 appearances in all competitions, with nine goals and eight assists in the process.
However, according to Voetbal 24, Napoli are determined to move the Belgium international off their wage bill ahead of a new campaign.
The report claims that Tottenham and Arsenal are both interested in signing Mertens in the upcoming market.
The attacker has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 21 Italian top flight appearances this term.
Mertens has contributed 134 goals and 86 assists in 352 outings for Napoli since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in 2013.