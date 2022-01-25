West Ham join race to sign Chelsea’s Armando Broja?
West Ham United have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja.
The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan with Southampton and has impressed this term, netting seven goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.
The Saints are understood to be keen to make Broja’s loan deal permanent at the end of the season. However, Football Insider reports that The Hammers are closely monitoring the youngster and they are prepared to hold talks with the Blues ahead of a move in the January window.
The report goes on to claim that West Ham recruitment chief Rob Newman has recommended the Albania international to head coach David Moyes, who is on the hunt for a new frontman to provide more competition for Michail Antonio.
Both West Ham United and Southampton, however, may struggle to get a deal over the line as the European champions are looking to integrate the academy product into their first-team plans ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Broja has a contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2026.