West Ham United lead race to sign Andrea Belotti
West Ham United have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Torino hitman Andrea Belotti this summer.
The Italy international has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign for Il Toro, contributing 12 goals and seven assists in 31 Serie A appearances.
Belotti’s deal with Torino will expire next summer, though, and he has supposedly been earmarked as a cut-price alternative to Erling Braut Haaland for Manchester United.
However, Torino Granata claims that the Hammers are leading the race to sign Belotti, who has scored a total of 104 goals and 26 assists from 224 appearances for Torino.
West Ham boss David Moyes will certainly prioritise a striking arrival this summer following the departure of Sebastien Haller back in January.
Meanwhile, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in the Italian frontman.