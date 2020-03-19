West Ham United want to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves
West Ham United have reportedly identified Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet Dion Sanderson as a potential summer signing.
The 20-year-old, who was loaned out to Championship outfit Cardiff City in January – has now established himself as the first choice at right-back for the Bluebirds.
According to The Daily Mail, West Ham United intend to monitor the development of the youngster ahead of potentially bid in the coming transfer window.
While the centre-back still has more than 15 months left to run on his contract, Wolves must decide whether they see a future for the prospect at the West Midlands outfit.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Brighton and Norwich City are also said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during the summer.