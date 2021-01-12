Wolverhampton Wanderers keen on Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier’
January 12, 2021 | England, English Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers | No Comments|
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined the clutch of clubs hoping to sign Middlesbrough star Marcus Tavernier.
The 21-year-old playmaker has started all 22 of Boro’s Championship outings this season, contributing two goals and three assists.
TEAMtalk claims that Tavernier’s immersive form has not gone unnoticed and a number of Premier League clubs could make a move this month.
Wolves have reportedly placed emphasis on signing the England Under-20s international in the January transfer window.
Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are also said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during this month.
However, the report goes on to claim that Tavernier is in no rush to leave the Riverside Stadium.