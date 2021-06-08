Wolverhampton Wanderers to move for Barcelona’s Carles Alena
June 8, 2021 | Barcelona, English Premier League, La Liga, Spain, Wolverhampton Wanderers | No Comments|
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena as a potential summer signing, as the Spaniard looks set to leave Camp Nou.
The 23-year-old spent the second half of the season out on loan with Getafe, where he netted two goals in 22 La Liga appearances.
According to Birmingham Live, Wolves are weighing up a summer move for Alena as Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho are likely to depart Molineux this summer.
Alena could be available at just £13.5m in the upcoming transfer window.
Alena has made 44 first-team appearances for Barca.