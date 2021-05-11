Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford to battle for Mbaye Diagne?
Wolverhampton Wanderers and newly-promoted Watford have emerged as rumoured suitors for West Bromwich Albion loanee Mbaye Diagne.
The Senegal international is currently on loan from Turkish outfit Galatasaray, but he is unlikely to remain at the Hawthorns permanently beyond this season, following their relegation from the English Premier League.
According to Football Insider, Wolves and the Hornets are the frontrunners to land the 29-year-old forward this summer, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are also credited with an interest.
The striker will see his contract with Galatasaray expire in June 2023.
The West Midlands outfit is keen to bolster their attacking options this summer, with Diagne is the only option they are considering.