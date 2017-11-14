Liverpool set to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves
November 14, 2017
Liverpool have reportedly interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January transfer window, according to The Sun.
The Reds are set to wrap up a £5million deal to sign the teenage midfielder from Wolves when the transfer window reopens in January.
The report suggests that the Merseyside giants are poised to make a deal for the 17-year-old and the club are frontrunners to land the youngster next year in January.
The same report adds that Gibbs-White’s contract at Wolves is valid until the summer of 2019 and that he could be tempted by a move away from Molineux.
