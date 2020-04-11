Chelsea confident of signing Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes
Chelsea are confident that they can tempt Gabriel Magalhaes away from Lille this summer, according to The Express.
The Blues are hoping to make a defensive addition ahead of the next campaign, and they are confident that a deal will be done with the 22-year-old defender who is valued at around £30m.
The report goes on to claim Arsenal and Everton are heavily interested in the centre-back, and the Ligue 1 outfit could use that interest to spark a bidding war, which means the price could spike up.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is on the hunt for a new central defender to strengthen his options in the middle of his defence and Magalhaes fits the bill.
The Brazilian racked up 30 appearances in all competitions this term, including two outings against Chelsea in the Champions League.