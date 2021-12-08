Newcastle United plot January move for Lille defender Sven Botman?
Newcastle United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Lille defender Sven Botman in the January transfer window.
It is understood, the Magpies will make a number of significant additions to their squad at the midway point of the campaign.
According to The Athletic, Newcastle United are contemplating whether to make a big-money approach for Botman, who could be available for a fee in the region of £40m.
https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1467772270290608129?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
While the Ligue 1 champions may be reluctant to part ways with the Dutchman, who was a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this year.
The report adds that Lille are adamant about keeping hold of Botman till the end of the season. But a lucrative offer could tempt the Ligue 1 champions to sell their key asset amidst their disastrous financial situation.