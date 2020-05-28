Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho still on Chelsea’s radar
Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is still a target for the Premier League giants Chelsea.
The Blues are reportedly still leading the race to sign the Brazil international, despite reports have surfaced that Tottenham Hotspur have formally registered their interest.
Coutinho, 27, who is currently serving his loan spell at Bayern Munich but is expected to return to Barcelona, where he is deemed surplus to requirements this summer.
A return to the English Premier League has been heavily touted for the highly-rated playmaker, with a number of clubs including Everton, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leicester City and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible bid during the summer.
Despite plenty of interest across the globe, Le10Sport claims that Chelsea still lead the race in signing the South American.
It is understood, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is expected to be handed a massive transfer budget when the summer window eventually opens.
Bookmakers believe Chelsea still favourites for Coutinho’s signature. However, Newcastle United are also considered among the favourites should their £300m Saudi takeover be completed.
Philippe Coutinho's odds to join Arsenal or Spurs have been slashed but it's another London club, Chelsea, who are favourites to land the ex Liverpool man. @maxjliu has the latest transfer news…
— Betfair (@Betfair) May 27, 2020
Coutinho has contributed nine goals and eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians this season.