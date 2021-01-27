The Best Football Betting Sites Online
If you want to wager some cash on your favourite football teams, players and leagues, it’s all about finding the best sportsbook available. The internet is full of betting websites, so you should never settle for anything but the best. A proper online sportsbook should offer a great welcome offer, live to bet with a decent cashout, preferably live to stream and of course; a large and varied range of odds for all football leagues and matches. The experience should be seamless and smooth across all platforms, and naturally, the betting company needs to be properly licensed and reliable. In this guide, we are going to check out three of our favourite sportsbooks for football betting. If you are looking for the best betting sites online, you should definitely check out one of these companies.
LeoVegas – The king of mobile gaming
Swedish online casino giant LeoVegas only launched their sportsbook back in 2016, but it has quickly become one of the most popular betting sites in Europe. The no-nonsense approach in combination with a unique focus on mobile gaming makes LeoVegas a force to be reckoned with. Leo is also working together with one of the leading live betting providers in Northern Europe, meaning that if you’re looking to do some live betting on your phone or tablet, it will be hard to find a better choice. You can also rest assured that you always find a great set of bonuses at LeoVegas. So pick up a betting, casino or live casino bonus today and check out this Swedish mobile gambling platform and their award-winning app.
Unibet – Worldwide betting, casino and poker
Unibet is a part of Kindred Group, a massive gambling operator consisting of more than 10 well-known casinos and betting sites. Unibet is perhaps the most popular out of these, and this is a portal guaranteed to satisfy all your gambling needs. With an estimated 11 million customers in over 100 different countries, Unibet is one of the most globally acclaimed sportsbooks in the world. Casino, live casino, betting, bingo and poker; Unibet has it all. They are also known to support their teams and clubs. Unibet is the official betting partner of both PSG, Club Brugge, Rangers FC, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Middlesbrough. Other than football, Unibet also sponsors teams and events within cricket, chess, Esports and much more. If you are looking for a serious and responsible sportsbook, why not place your bets with a company that reinvests their money in sports?
William Hill – As British as it gets
A company that probably doesn’t need much introduction to the Britons is William Hill. The company is 87 years old, almost as old as the Queen, and a familiar sight in streets all over the United Kingdom. But did you know that William Hill is also available online and that the company also includes some of the biggest online gambling portals in Europe, such as Mr Green and Redbet? At these websites, UK football such as the Premier League is the number one focus. William Hill and their brands are some of the most trusted and respected names in the industry and stands for trust, integrity and service. If you want to keep your online betting experience British, then William Hill is the company for you.