Tottenham interested in Lille’s Mehmet Zeki Celik
July 14, 2020 | English Premier League, Ligue 1, Lille, Tottenham, Turkey
Tottenham have reportedly identified Turkish full back Mehmet Zeki Celik as a potential summer signing.
According to Sporun Dibi, Italian club Atalanta are keen on signing the defender, who will cost around €20-25m.
The 23-year-old has deal with Lille until 2023 and the Ligue 1 outfit will look to demand a good amount for his services.
Having impressed for Les Dogues this season Celik could prove to be a decent addition to Mourinho’s defence.
Spurs have been linked with the likes of Meunier and Castagne in recent weeks. Meunier ended up joining Borussia Dortmund and Castagne is about to make a move somewhere else.
Celik has made 23 league appearances for Lille this term and registered 3 assists.