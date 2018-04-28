Man United eyeing summer move for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng?
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is reportedly the subject of interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.
The Germany international is currently facing a battle to be fit for the FIFA World Cup 2018 after picking up an injury against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.
However, reports have claimed that Manchester United are plotting a move for the 29-year-old centre-back, who has acknowledged that he is unsure over where to continue his career.
The defender told Socrates Magazine: “I’ve experienced everything at Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions.
“What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions? Those are not necessarily classic questions regarding the career, but vital questions and, in the end, questions that drive people.”
Boateng has won six Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal and the Champions League over the past six years at Bayern.